The audio launch event of Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil has registered a record viewership for Sun TV. It was aired on Sunday, 22 September, at 6.30 pm.

According to BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India), Bigil has got 9,594,000 (9.5 million) impressions which is considered to be a new record in the history of Tamil GEC (General Entertainment Channel).

Thus breaking all the existing records. Previously, Sarkar audio launch, which was aired live on Sun TV, had garnered massive viewership. However, the channel decided to record the Bigil audio event first and air it later.

It was a lively event held at an engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai. It was anchored by VJ Ramya Subramanian and Mirchi Shiva which had the presence of cast and crew except for the film's leading lady Nayanthara.

Over the years, the fans of Vijay look forward for the audio launch functions of his films with a lot of curiosity. It is because his speeches are having impact on them. Readers can watch speech below:

Meanwhile, the post-production works of Bigil are happening at a brisk pace. With Diwali being the deadline for its release, the team is working round the clock to ensure that it hits the screens on time.

This week, the teaser from Atlee Kumar-directorial will hit the internet with a bang. The sports film has Nayanthara in the female lead and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in the negative character.