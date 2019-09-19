AR Rahman is back with a bang in Bigil. The musician's three songs from the Vijay's latest film have won unanimous appreciation from the critics and audience. Thus making up for the losses of Sarkar, the songs of which had met with lukewarm response from the viewers.

The three songs are different in nature and have built a positive vibes around the album, which will be launched in a grand event on Thursday, 19 September, in Chennai. It is the fifth collaboration for AR Rahman with Vijay after Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan, Mersal and Sarkar.

Here, we bring you the review of the tracks which have already hit the internet:

Song Name: Singapenney

Singers: AR Rahman and Shashaa Tirupati

Lyrics: Vivek

There has been songs dedicated to mother, wife or sister, but 'Singapenney' is a number tribute to women. The uniqueness of the track lies in the lyrics which do not compare them to weak objects. It tries to change the perception of the society by breaking away from the conventional metaphase used to describe women.

AR Rahman has given distinct international flavour to the track and the powerful lines make the listeners fall in love with the song in the first hearing itself.

Song Name: Verithanam

Singers: Vijay

Lyrics: Vivek

It is a fast-paced song with a local flavour. The listeners would shake their legs in the first hearing itself. With Vijay himself lending voice for the number, it strikes the chord with the fans, instantly. The fans could not have expected a better mass number than this as Thalapathy's voice blends well with the tune and the lyrics. Not just for the mass, but kids will also fall in love with 'Verithanam' song.

Song Name: Unakaga

Singer: Sreekanth Hariharan and Madhura Dhara Talluri

Lyrics: Vivek

It is a track about blooming romance between a couple played by Vijay and Nayanthara in the film. It is melodious number which is expected to have a greater impact on the viewers upon watching it with visuals.

Remember 'Neethane Neethane' from Bigil? Well, it has the potential to become a much bigger hit than the Thalapathy's earlier track.

Taking three songs into consideration, it is safe to say that AR Rahman, undoubtedly, has a winner in hand.