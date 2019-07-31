AR Rahman seems to have shifted his focus back to Tamil cinema as he is taking up Kollywood films one after the other. In the last two years, he has approved more projects in Tamil than in any other languages.

After working on Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil and taking up Kamal Haasan's long-pending Thalaivan Irukkindraan, AR Rahman is rumoured to have given his consent to compose music for Ajith Kumar's next movie with H Vinoth.

As per the latest buzz, Boney Kapoor had a meeting with AR Rahman recently and the musician is believed to have agreed to compose music for the Ajith-starrer which happens to be a thriller. If it turns out to be true, the untitled flick will be his fourth film with Thala after Kandukondain Kandukondain, Varalaru and Pavithra.

The forthcoming movie, presently referred to as Thala 60, will take off by the end of August. "A big thank you to the entire unit of #NerkondaPaarvai for working towards August 8th release. Happy to announce our next AK60 with #AjithKumar #HVinoth and @ZeeStudios will start with Pooja end August 2019. @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1. [sic]" producer Boney Kapoor tweeted.

Currently, Boney Kapoor is funding Ajith's latest flick Nerkonda Paarvai, which will hit the screens on 8 August. It is the Tamil remake of hit Hindi film Pink. Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath and others are part of the cast.