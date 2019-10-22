Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment, has made a massive project in the form of Bigil, starring Vijay and Nayanthara. The production house has funded Rs 180 crore on the project and earned close to Rs 200 crore from pre-release business. Even as she gears up for its wide release across the globe on 25 October, the creative producer of the film has revealed that she is open to work with other big stars of Kollywood.

She came live on Twitter to interact with the fans on Tuesday, 22 October. A fan asked Archana Kalpathi whether the production house has any plan to producer an Ajith Kumar film. She said, "We are a production house. Any project would materialises with a script and opportunity. If opportunity meets a good script, we would work with Ajith sir,"

However, AGS Entertainment's main focus is on Bigil and has not finalised its next film, yet. "Things move at a slow pace in our production house. After wrapping up everything about this movie, we will be in a position to move on to our next flick," she added.

Further, she claims that the production house has plans to release Bigil in China and indicates that they would move on to their next flick once the Atlee Kumar-directorial hits in our neighbouring country.

Nonetheless, Archana Kalpathi states that she had a great working experience with Vijay and would love to work with him again. "The decision to work with us or not will be taken by Vijay sir (laugh)," she responded to a fan's question.