The three posters from Vijay's upcoming movie Bigil has garnered unanimous positive response from cine-goers. The posters presented the actor in two avatar of a gangster and a footballer.

Going by the posters, the name of Vijay in Bigil is Michael. The actor was seen in aged avatar as well as youngster. Thus giving credence to the rumours of Thalapathy playing dual roles in the Atlee Kumar-directorial.

However, on close observation, there are striking similarities between the looks of Vijay. Notably, the moustache and beard are more or less the same between the two avatars. It appears like the posters showcased the actor's looks from different periods in the Tamil flick.

His simple, yet raw avatars has been appreciated by celebrities, cutting across language barriers. Check out the comments made by the actor and also their birthday wishes to Vijay, who turned 45 on Saturday, 22 June.

Mohan Raja: The only two people who believed the creator in me before anybody else in the industry - Actor Vijay n kalpathi Aghoram sir both together in one project #bigil Wishing only the bestest of success to them

SJ Suryah: Happy birthday ⁦@actorvijay⁩ sir .... tetra terra Mazza .....congrats Dir ⁦@Atlee_dir⁩ sir and ⁦@archanakalpathi⁩ and team

Sivakarthikeyan: Happy birthday #ThalapathyVijay sir Best wishes to @Atlee_dir #Nayanthara @agscinemas and full #BIGIL team for a huge success

Rashmika Mandanna: Happy birthday @actorvijay sir .

thaman S: Many more happy returns to @actorvijay sir ♥️

Adam Morley: A very happy birthday Thalapathy Vijay @actorvijay #HBDThalapathyVIJAY a true and humble gentleman

Nivin Pauly: Wishing ilayathalapathy Vijay Sir, a very happy birthday! Thank you for inspiring us! Best wishes for #Bigil

DEVI SRI PRASAD: HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to Dearest Ilayathalapathy @actorvijay sir..the Simple Down to earth Human !!

& Love d poster of #BIGIL !! Super @Atlee_dir sir !!

Jayam Ravi: Happy birthday @actorvijay na Have a blessed year. Bigil looks powerful! Best wishes to the entire team

Keerthy Suresh: One word! VERITHANAM!

Happy Birthday to the one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay sir! Best wishes nanbas! @atlee_dir @dop_gkvishnu @am_kathir @archanakalpathi

Kajal Aggarwal: Birthday wishes to one of the most humble and grounded people I've worked with... Happy birthday, @actorvijay :) Stay as amazing as you are !! Sending my best wishes for #BIGIL

Tovino Thomas: Happy Birthday @ActorVijay

Kathir: #BIGIL BIGIL!! BIGIL!!!!

#BIGIL who Is born to create history!!! It's gonna be next leap in my career with all ur love. Happy Birthday @actorvijay na!! Thank you @Atlee_dir @Ags_production @Jagadishbliss @dop_gkvishnu @gopiprasannaa @archanakalpathi @arrahman

Sibi Sathyaraj: Thalaivaaaaaaa! Can't wait to #BIGIL! #Thalapathy63FLDay #HBDEminentVIJAY

Hema Rukmani: Semma...Cant get over it ! Ppah ! #pakkamass #BIGIL @Atlee_dir @Ags_production @arrahman #HBDEminentVijay @MuraliRamasamy4 @ThenandalFilms

Eesha Rebba: Happiest Birthday to #ThalapathyVijay sir @actorvijay Wishing you good health and all the happiness in the world ❤️ #HBDEminentVijay

Vishal: This is Awesome....

Vignesh Shivan: Happy birthday to the ever young, amazing @actorvijay sir #Thalapathy ageing in reverse

Wishin the best for @Atlee_dir @archanakalpathi @arrahman sir

#Nayanthara @dop_gkvishnu @gopiprasannaa @AntonyLRuben & the entire team for a #Bigil parakkum Blockbuster #BigilDiwali

Anirudh Ravichander: Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir #Bigil on @Atlee_dir

VISHNU VISHAL - VV: Happy #bigil bday @actorvijay na:)

Athulya Ravi: Wishing you many many happy returns of the day to our one and only thalapathy @actorvijay #Happybirthdayeminentvijay #Thalapathy63 #BIGIL #ThalapathyBirthdayCelebration #Bigil2ndLook

Thiru: Happy Birthday vijay sir. #BIGIL looks Terrific #HBDthalapathy

Neerajaa Kona: Happy birthday Vijay sir #BIGIL

Simran: Damn, the changeover This is magnificent!

Happy Birthday @actorvijay in advance... Best wishes #Bigil team!

Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA: #BigilFirstLook is quite impressive with Double #HBDEminentVijay ...a sports based film is a sure shot success. Best wishes Dir. @Atlee_dir #Vijay sir @archanakalpathi & Team. Diwali going to be a dhamaka