The first single titled 'Singa Penne' from Vijay's upcoming movie Bigil has got stupendous response from the Tamil cine-goers as the track has garnered record number of hits on internet. In less than 12 hours, the lyrical video has garnered over 2.8 million views and racing towards 3-million mark.

After making the fans to wait for the whole day, the makers of Bigil unveiled 'Singa Penne' number late in the evening on Tuesday, 23 July. The song from Atlee Kumar-directorial film won appreciation, instantly, from all quarters and spread like a wildfire.

'Singa Penne' is an ode to women community and dedicated to mothers, wives, sisters and friends. Apart from composing the song, AR Rahman himself has sung the number, written by Vivek Velmurugan. He has given distinct international flavour to the track and the powerful lines make the listeners fall in love with the song in the first hearing itself.

People are now curiously looking forward to see how Atlee Kumar has shot the song on Vijay along with his team mates in Bigil.

