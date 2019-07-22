A week after a song titled Singa Penne from Vijay's leaked online, the makers have decided to formally release the track online. Yes, the number will hit the internet with a bang on Tuesday, 23 July.

"The first outstanding #Singappenney single from #Bigil releases on July 23rd! Get ready for this immensely powerful @arrahman track! #BigilPodalaama @actorvijay @Atlee_dir @agscinemas @Lyricist_Vivek @archanakalpathi. [sic]" Sony Music South, which has acquired the audio rights of Bigil, announced the news on Twitter.

Last week, Singa Penne song made it to internet through back doors and went viral among Tamil cine-goers. The makers flung into action to reduce the damage by removing all the pirated links online, but it turned out to be an impossible task to prevent it as it appeared in one or the other platform.

On the other hand, the fans of Vijay have expressed their solidarity with the makers by trending a topic on Twitter, using the hash tag - #DontWorryTeamBigil. However, what turned into a blessing in disguise was the unanimous positive reviews for the leaked track.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that the complete album would be launched on 15 August to coincide with the Independence Day celebration. Our sources have clarified that the makers do not have any such plans of release at this stage.

Two-time Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman is scoring the music for Bigil. The album of his previous film Sarkar with Vijay had met with mixed reviews and the fans are hoping that the songs from Bigil will be better than their previous flick, which has Nayanthara in the female lead.