Vijay and Nayanthara's Bigil has opened to a gigantic opening at the worldwide box office. The movie has become the biggest non-holiday opener in the recent years and has done impressive collection in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on the first day.

As per the trade trackers, Bigil is estimated to have grossed around Rs 58 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day. Despite being a working day, the Vijay-starrer has collected big money in South India, while doing impressive collection in the overseas centres like in the US and UAE.

In Tamil Nadu, the Atlee Kumar's film has minted Rs 25.6 crore on the first day. The movie was released in about 700 screens despite clashing with Karthi's Kaithi. In Chennai alone, it has raked in Rs 1.80 crore.

Kerala has become the second biggest centre in India for Bigil. On the opening day, the Tamil movie, which is distributed Malayalam actor Prithviraj in the state, has earned Rs 4.7 crore from 175 screens.

The sports drama, distributed by Sri Gokul Films, has collected Rs 4.10 crore in Karnataka on the first day. Whereas East Coast Productions-distributed flick has earned Rs 4.15 crore in Andhra and Telangana. It has grossed around Rs 1.5 crore from rest of India.

The total collection made by Bigil in India stands at Rs 40.05 crore. The AGS Entertainment-funded movie has grossed around Rs 18 crore across the world.

Bigil has earned Rs 58 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day. Thus becoming the biggest opener of Kollywood in 2019 by beating Rajinikanth's Petta, which grossed Rs 36.6 crore on the first day.

Vijay's previous movies like Sarkar and Mersal had collected Rs 66.9 crore and Rs 47.1 crore, respectively.