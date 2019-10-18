Diwali for Tamil audience will begin early this year with the release of Vijay and Nayanthara's upcoming movie Bigil on 25 October, two days before the festival of lights. After the makers formally announced the date on Thursday evening, 17 October, the advance booking has commenced in parts of Tamil Nadu, while it kicked-off a few days ago in the UAE.

Raj Theatre in Saidapet in Chennai is the first theatre on Book My Show to begin the advance booking. The tickets for the five shows between 8 am and 10.25 pm are selling like hotcakes. Likewise, a couple of cinema halls across Tamil Nadu have reportedly started the pre-booking of tickets.

However, the full-scale ticket booking are yet to commence in Tamil Nadu. Industry insiders say that many theatres would start the advance booking from Friday afternoon, while the full-fledged advance booking would commence on Saturday and Sunday across the state.

In Kerala and Karnataka, it is expected to start on Saturday. However, the advance booking has begun in the UAE a few days ago. In a matter of 24 hours, over 10000 tickets have been sold across the centres which is considered to be a record for an Indian flick.

Bigil will see the light of the day in the US and a few other foreign countries with premieres a day before it sees the light of the day in India. Sources say that the Atlee Kumar-directorial will hit the screens in 45+ countries across the world that includes Germany, France and Malaysia.

The Vijay and Nayanthara-starrer is clashing with Karthi's Kaithi which is also releasing on the same day. AGS Entertainment has made Bigil, which is a sports drama, on the budget of Rs 180 crore. It is about a gangster and footballer coaching a state woman football team for their victory in a national level tournament.