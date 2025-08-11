It's that time of the year again when Apple is going to launch its latest flagships and with it comes new software for the masses. But a new upgrade is coming to Siri next year, which is set to transform how users interact with their iPhones. This new iteration, expected to debut in 2026, aims to enable users to control apps using only their voice.

This is not new and has been in the works for a while now. In 2024, Apple showcased a demo of an advanced Siri capable of connecting with various apps to retrieve diverse information. However, despite the initial excitement, this version of Siri has yet to be released, as the company has faced challenges in perfecting the technology.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is now testing a version of Siri that can execute tasks across multiple apps through voice commands. This development is part of a broader strategy to enhance Siri's capabilities and integrate it more deeply into Apple's suite of products.

When fully functional, Siri will enable users to perform complex tasks with simple voice commands. For instance, users could instruct Siri to search for a photo, edit it, and send it to a contact, or post comments on social media platforms. The potential applications are vast, ranging from logging into services to managing daily tasks seamlessly.

What about security?

Apple is already testing this feature with a range of popular apps, including Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp. This testing phase is crucial to ensure the technology's reliability and effectiveness across different platforms. The company aims to release an overhauled version of Siri by spring 2026, aligning with the anticipated launch of iOS 26.4.

However, the integration of Siri with sensitive apps, such as those related to banking or healthcare, presents unique challenges. Apple is reportedly considering stricter controls or even excluding App Intents from these applications to prevent potential security risks. The company is committed to ensuring that actions like transferring funds remain secure and cannot be executed accidentally through voice commands.