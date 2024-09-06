Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! One of the most promising actors of the industry today, Kartik made waves with his portrayal of 'Rooh Baba' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The news of the OG Vidya Balan joining him Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had left the franchise lovers over the moon. And now, the first look of Kartik and Vidya from the film is finally here.

While Kartik shared the screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu in BB 2, in BB 3 two big names have joined the franchise. Internet's latest crush, Tripti Dimrii will be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the horror comedy along with the legendary Madhuri Dixit. What's more? Vidya Balan is making a smashing comeback to the franchise.

Social media reactions

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a couple of first look pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan from the film and it has set social media on fire. "Going to be bigger than Stree," wrote a user. "Kartik Aaryan is the new king of comedy-horror! Ready for BB3, bring it on!" another user wrote. "This is the best collaboration in Horror Comedy, Bollywood definitely getting towards better days," a comment read.

"Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan as Manjulika Blockbuster confirmed," another comment read. "Vidya ma'am in Black saree already giving me chills," wrote a fan. Vidya Balan had also spoken about how whether a sequel can do justice kept playing in her mind but she eventually decided to make her way back to the franchise.

Vidya on returning to the franchise

"It is a different time and a different me. The role may be the same, but it has changed (in its own way). My approach is fresh," Vidya had said in an interview. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa gave me so much. So, I felt, 'Should I do another one in the franchise?' The worry that the sequel won't match up to the original always plays on an actor's mind. But I have grown up. This is a completely different film, and there is so much to enjoy in it. I wanted to work with Anees bhai. I love the script, and because I was a part of the original, this is a whole different high," she added.