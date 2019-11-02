Bigg Boss 3 show is like a cocktail. It has all kinds of emotions and entertainment as well and definitely entertains and brings the audience to the edge of the seat like no other show. Also, this show is known for some amazing controversies throughout the season, which lead to issues outside the house too.

Well, season 3 of this amazing show has come to an end now, after entertaining the viewers for 100 days. So now, let us take a look at the most controversial contestants of the season.

Punarnavi Bhupalam

This queen of attitude is often called as Monarch by her fellow contestants and even her brother, who appeared on the show has agreed to it. Her devil may care attitude has put her, and others in trouble always. Her close proximity with Rahul Sipligunj was the most talked topic on social media when she was in the house. It was very rare that she did some household chores or even played tasks properly. Known for her lose tongue towards Rahul Sipligunj and Ravi, Punarnavi is the only contestant who addressed the host as 'Nagarjuna garu'.

Tamanna Simhadri

The first ever transgender contestant of Bigg Boss is Tamanna Simhadri and she has been the most head strong contestant ever. She attacked Ravi Krishna personally and he fights with Ali Reza have attracted the viewers and it made them get glued to the show. She stated on the show that she wishes to be a role model for transgender community with her BB stint. But somehow, due to her actions, she failed in becoming so. Also, it is said that her community is unhappy with her behaviour and performance in the house and wanted her to be eliminated.

Hema

She is the first contestant to have been eliminated from the house. Expectations on Hema were huge as she has been part of some or the other controversies. She was alleged by Rahul and Ali for dominance in the kitchen. She was trolled on social media for this issue. Once again, she has been in controversy for accusing Sreemukhi for her eviction.