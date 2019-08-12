Seven housemates like Sreemukhi, Ravi Krishna, Siva Jyothi, Varun Sandesh, Baba Bashkar, Rahul Sipligunj, Rohini have been nominated for eliminations from Akkineni Nagrjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

As the Monday episode began, Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi and Himaja Reddy were seen talk about Ali Reza's behaviour. Later, Bashkar got in to an argument with Jyothi over the issue of cleaning kitchen, post which the contestants distributed the works of the house among each other. Varun and Vithika were shown having an adorable chat with each other and sorting out their differences.

Kick-starting the nomination process, Big boss invited two housemates to the confession rook at a time and asked them to decide on nominating one of the two. He also revealed that Punarnavi had got immunity and she had remained safe from elimination, while Sreemukhi was directedly nominated. All the housemates went in to the confessions in pair and revealed their decisions.

While this process was going on, Siva Jyothi and Rohini were seen discussing about the nominations. The upset Big boss announced that the both of them are nominated for the eliminations for this week as well as next week. The two tried to defend saying that they did not reveal anything, but Big boss did not head them.

After hearing from everyone, Big boss announced that Ravi Krishna, Siva Jyothi, Varun Sandesh, Baba Bashkar, Rahul Sipligunj, Rohini and Sreemukhi nominated for eliminations from Akkineni Nagrjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the fourth week.

Audience have two options like missed call and voting on hotstar app to save their favourite housemates. Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu bontestant missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants

No Contestant Number 1 Ravi Krishna 8466 996 702 2 Siva Jyothi 8466 996 701 3 Rahul Sipligunj 8466 996 706 4 Sreemukhi 8466 996 713 5 Varun Sandesh 8466 996 714 6 Baba Bashkar 8466 996703 7 Rohini 8466 996 707

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant and you can take back that vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.