Sri Reddy has denied the rumours which claimed that she would be taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu. The budding actress has given a clarification that she is not part of Telugu TV show hosted by Nani.

On her Facebook page, Sri Reddy posted, "Bad news to my friends..i swear..my bad luck..I am not there in "big boss"..dnt expect me..I know few are very happy.. few wl be upset.. contistents are very lucky..#all the best to bigboss team.. [sic]"

Rumours in Tollywood circle say that Sri Reddy wanted to be part of Bigg Boss Telugu and had conveyed her wish to the TV channel. But the management reportedly showed no interest to rope in her as she had badmouthed Nani on social media.

The budding actress had accused him of sexually exploiting young actors.

A few days ago, the actress had indicated that she would leak an intimate video and wrote, "Nani + Sri reddy =dirty picture..when??coming soon .."

Bigg Boss Telugu will take off on Sunday, June 10. Jr NTR, who had hosted the first season, has opted out to be the anchor of the show due to his other commitments. Hence, he has been replaced by Nani.

Charmme Kaur, Geetha Madhuri, anchor Shymala, Rashi, Lasya, Gajala, Chandni Chaudhary, Junior Sridevi, Dhanya Balakrishna, Raj Tharun, Varun Sandesh, Aryan Rajesh, Comedian Venu, Viva Harsha and Tanish are expected to be taking part in the show.

Coming back to Sri Reddy, the budding actress came to the limelight a few months ago when she spoke about casting couch issues in the film industry and made allegations against big names of Tollywood of sexually exploiting her.

She hit the national headlines after stripping in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.