Shanmukh Jaswanth, who became quite popular in the Telugu states with his back-to-back web series, is currently one of the top-6 contestants on 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. Despite his underperformance, his huge fanbase helped him reach the place where he is today.

As the finale is not far away, the viewers have been discussing a lot about the title winner for 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. Shanmukh was labelled as one of the top contestants, until a few weeks ago. In recent times, the scenario has changed.

Now Shanmukh's graph has fallen due to his recent behaviour on the show. According to social media trends and discussions, Shanmukh's behaviour towards Kajal has been labelled as 'arrogant'.

On the other hand, Shanmukh has been behaving disrespectfully with his so-called friend Siri. He is seen calling her 'dumb' in most of the episodes, while she is a better performer than him. Shanmukh is also seen controlling Siri as he keeps schooling her for small and big things.

In one of the recent conversations, Kajal, Manas, and Sunny tried to have fun, linking Siri, who was fine with the conversation, had a fun time as well. Shanmukh, who acted as if was asleep, started schooling Siri for encouraging talks with the other contestants.

Shanmukh is also known for his own assumptions, as he brainwashes Siri, and convinces her that he is the only person who is legit in the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' house.

"Siri needs to get out of this toxicity. She cannot even say her opinions in front of him, because he taunts her later", one of the Internet users wrote.

While another wrote, "Avoid people like Shanmukh in your lives. They try to label others just to prove themselves right. OMG! He's so manipulative."

"I was considering him as a winner material. But, this guy turns out to be a manipulative guy. Let anyone win, but Shanmukh," another fan wrote.