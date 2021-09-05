Here enters Akkineni Nagarjuna to host the season's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 for the third time consecutively. With participants from different zones of the entertainment industry, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 begins on a grand scale.

6.00: The curtains rise, as the super-talented Nagarjuna gives a terrific entry, with thumping music in the background. Bigg Boss welcomes Nagarjuna, while he lauds Nagarjuna's father- the legendary actor Nageswar Rao Akkineni.

Nagarjuna is seen performing on his dad's super hit number, while he grooves with grace. Nagarjuna then enters the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house and closely observes every corner of the house before he welcomes the contestants.

6.25 pm: Nagarjuna welcomes the very first Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant- Siri Hanumanth.

The young lady enters the reality show with a mass dance performance for a chartbuster Telugu song. Nagarjuna has a crisp chat with the first contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5- Siri Hanumanth before she enters the Bigg Boss house. He also asks her to imitate Samantha Akkineni's famous dialogue from one of her movies, which results in a light, fun moment.

6.35 pm: Nagarjuna welcomes the second contestant onto the dais. Serial actor VJ Sunny enters the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 stage.

With an impressive performance for a shuffle of Telugu songs, VJ Sunny is seen enjoying his performance on the big stage. Nagarjuna's warm welcome makes VJ Sunny happy, on the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 stage.

VJ Sunny shares a funny conversation with Nagarjuna before he enters the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. VJ Sunny meets Siri Hanumanth, who is exploring the bigg boss house.

6.50 pm: Nagarjuna welcomes Lahari Shari, an actress, and an anchor, as the third contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Lahari's introduction speaks of her journey as a person. Lahari presents a rare rose to Nagarjuna, and they have a warm chat.

7.00 pm: Nagarjuna welcomes the fourth participant- Sree Rama Chandra onto the stage.

Indian Idol fame Sree Rama Chandra performs on the stage. He croons a medley of feel-good songs, as the audience cheers him upon. Sree Rama Chandra has a heartfelt conversation with Nagarjuna before he enters the bigg boss house.

7.05 pm: Dance Master Anee's video intro is refreshing and Nagarjuna welcomes her on Telugu's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Anee's performance for a melodious song catches the attention of all.

Anee's heartfelt chat with Nagarjuna followed by her Bigg Boss house entry steals the show.

7.20 pm: Nagarjuna reveals the details regarding a task involving the first five contestants. The five of them compete to win the task. Anee master and VJ Sunny remain as the last bigg boss contestants to win their first task in the house, which would win them a single bed while their stay at home. VJ Sunny wins the task.

7.25 pm: Nagarjuna calls the next contestant Lobo onto the stage. Lobo shares his life journey in brief before he starts his performance on the stage. His conversation with Nagarjuna is funny.

Lobo is given a warm welcome by his co-contestants who are already in the house. Lobo takes the house tour, explores bigg boss Telugu 5 house.