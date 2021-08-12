The controversial reality shows Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is prepping up for a curtain-raiser episode soon. It is reported that the makers of the reality show are eyeing to begin the show from the first week of September.

In this frame of reference, there are reports regarding the final contestants who are to appear on the Bigg Boss Telugu show. Well, there is no official confirmation regarding the list though. But, here is the list of the celebrities who are roped in to appear on the Television apparently.

The apparent final list of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants:

Television actress Navya Swamy

Actor Shanmukh Jaswanth (Vivia, Software Developer, Surya Web series)

Actress Isha Chawla

Actress Surekha Vani

Comedy actor Praveen

Television anchor Varshini

Dance master Anne

Anchor Pratyusha

Actor Lobo

Anchor Siva and

a few other names are being heard in the probable list of the contestants for this season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

These are the celebrities who are apparently roped in to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. While the first promo was released by Star Maa, the hype around the show has now doubled.

Nagarjuna or Rana Daggubati?

Well, there were talks that Nagarjuna is to be replaced by Rana Daggubati to host the season's Bigg Boss Telugu show. It seems like Nagarjuna is the one to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Going by the latest reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 producers have decided to rope in Nagarjuna, who is coming back to host the show for the third time as well. Official confirmation is awaited though. The previous season of Bigg Boss Telugu had Abijeet Duddala win the title, with record-breaking viewership and TRP ratings.