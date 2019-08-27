Six contestants - Punarnavi Bhupalam, Ravikrishna, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja Reddy, Varun Sandesh and Rahul Sipligunj - were nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. One of them would have to leave the house at the end of the sixth week.

Big boss adopted a new strategy for the nomination process in the sixth week. The housemates were divided into 5 pairs – Baba Baskar-Mahesh Vitta, Vithika Sheru-Rahul Sipligunj, Sreemukhi-Himaja Reddy, Ali Reza-Ravikrishna and Punarnavi Bhupalam-Varun Sandesh. One of these pairs would stand and rest of them would pour mud on one of the two to nominate him/her for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

All the pairs went through this process and Punarnavi Bhupalam, Ravikrishna, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja Reddy and Rahul Sipligunj were nominated for the elimination. Big boss instructed captain Siva Jyothi to directly nominate one contestant for eviction and she named Varun Sandesh.

The audience can save their favourite contestants from the eviction by casting votes for them through missed phone calls and HotStar App. One of the six inmates, who gets the least number of votes, would be evicted over the weekend.

Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Number 1 Punarnavi Bhupalam 8466 996 709 2 Rahul Sipligunj 8466 996 706 3 Mahesh Vitta 8466 996 712 4 Himaja Reddy 8466 996 705 5 Ravikrishna 84669 96 702 6 Varun Sandesh 84669 96 714

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.