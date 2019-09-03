Five contestants - Ali Reza, Ravikrishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Mahesh Vitta and Sreemukhi - were nominated for elimination from Akkineni Nagarjuna's reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in this (sixth) week.

The seventh Monday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 began with the celebration of Vinayaka Chavithi. The housemates decorate the house and wished the viewers, their friends and family on the occasion. Later, Big boss kick-started the nomination process for the seventh week's elimination and introduced a new strategy for this week's process.

Ali and Ravikrishna were first called into the confession room.

Ali and Ravi were greeted by a mysterious lady from the TV set. She was none other than TV host Shilpa Chakravarthy, who shared impression about each contestant, before asking them to nominate two contestants for eviction this week. She was also seen giving tips and advises to them based on her observations.

After interacting with all the housemates from the TV set, Shilpa Chakravarthy entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house as a wildcard. Big boss welcomed her into the house and asked her to nominate two participants for the eviction. She nominated Ali, as he has not faced nominations and Sreemukhi as she is one of the strongest contestants.

Later, Big boss revealed that Ali Reza, Ravikrishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Mahesh Vitta and Sreemukhi were nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 7. The audience can save their favourite contestants from the eviction by casting votes for them through missed phone calls and Hotstar App.

Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Number 1 Ravikrishna 84669 96 702 2 Rahul Sipligunj 8466 996 706 3 Ali Reza 8466 996 711 4 Mahesh Vitta 8466 996 712 5 Sreemukhi 8466 996 713

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.