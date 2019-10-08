Varun Sandesh, Mahesh Vitta and Rahul Sipligunj have been nominated for the elimination from Akkineni Nagarjuna-hosted show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the 12th week.

On the 78 day, Bigg Boss gave a new nomination task named 'Safe Parking'. Eight trollies are placed in the garden area, which has seven parking lots. As per the task, the contestants have to push their trollies till the parking lot. The housemates, who fail to do so, will be nominated for eviction this week. There will be four round of buzzers and one parking lot will be closed after each buzzer.

Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Mahesh Babu and Rahul Silpligunj failed to park their trollies in four rounds of buzzers, respectively, and were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 12. Bigg Boss asked Vithika whether she would save herself, using her medallion. She said yes and escaped nomination.

Viewers can save their favourites by voting for them through phone calls or Hotstar App. Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Phone no 1 Varun Sandesh 84669 96 714 2 Mahesh Vitta 8466 996 712 3 Rahul Siplugunj 8466 996 706

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.