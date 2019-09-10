Shilpa Chakravarthy, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja Reddy and Sreemukhi were nominated for elimination from the house of Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

As the 50th episode began, the housemates were seen upset with Ali Reza's elimination. After consoling each other, they got back to their assigned tasks. Later, Bigg boss advised the contestants to focus on the game, become serious about the nominations and get ready to compete for the finale.

Kick-starting the nomination process, Bigg boss divided all the housemates into two groups. One group includes Sreemukhi, Himaja, Mahesh, Ravikrishna and Siva Jyothi, while Varun, Vithika, Rahul, Punarnavi and Shilpa are in the other group. He said that each one of them should nominate two contestants from the opposite group, burn their photos and reveal the reasons for nominating them.

All the housemates named two contestants each and gave reasons for nominating them. Finally, Bigg boss revealed that Shilpa, Punarnavi, Mahesh, Himaja, Ravikrishna and Sreemukhi were nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the eighth week. He asked captain Baba Bhaskar to save one of them. Baskar saved Ravikrishna for performing the tasks genuinely.

Five contestants are in danger zone of elimination. The audience can save their favourite contestants from the eviction by casting votes for them through missed phone calls and HotStar App. One of the six inmates, who gets the least number of votes, would be evicted over the weekend.

Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Number 1 Punarnavi Bhupalam 8466 996 709 2 Sreemukhi 8466 996 713 3 Mahesh Vitta 8466 996 712 4 Himaja Reddy 8466 996 705 5 Shilpa Chakravarthy 8466 996 717

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.