Audiences of Bigg Boss Telugu have been waiting to know who the top five contestants of the show are going to be. This show has been such a huge hit that it has a lot of craze. The game which began with fifteen contestants and two wild card entrants, now has only five contestants and of course, they are the top five.

Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, Varun Sandesh, Ali Reza and Rahul Sipligunj are the present contestants in the house who are prepping up for the grand finale of the show. The above mentioned contestants are the top five contestants of the season.

Sreemukhi and Baba Bhaskar have all the chances of winning the title in what the netizens have to say. Well, it looks so too. Not many audiences are happy about Rahul going to grand finale. With the poor performances he has given in all the tasks, and the lose tongue he has, people think that he doesn't deserve the position at all.

Ali Reza re-enters Bigg Boss 3

Ali Reza, post re-entry into the house have been receiving a lot of negativity from audiences. He almost turned like Rahul Sipligunj and has done a lot of back bitching on Sreemukhi. He almost sacrificed his game for Shiva Jyothi who is not the house anymore.

Twitter/StarMaa

Talking about Varun Sandesh, he is known to the most genuine guy in the house, but he too has his own flaws and audiences have seen that. Vithika Sheru, his wife who was also in the house two weeks ago as a contestant is now supporting him from outside.

Fans of the contestants are promoting their favourites on social media and the support they are lending is just immense. Since the beginning of the show, many accounts and pages on social media have started posting updates about the episodes, and other stuff that has been happening in the house. All these pages were neutral till now, but as the finale is inching closer, they too have begun supporting their favourite contestants.

Well, we have to wait to see who is going to win this game.