In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, a task for captaincy has been held, in which four contestants have competed with each other to become the captain of the ship. Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, Shiva Jyothi and Ravi Krishna have won the captaincy task and have taken part in the next level competition where one will become the captain. Finally, Sreemukhi won the second stage of the task and has been selected as the captain of the house.

Baba Bhaskar and Shiva Jyothi, who are also part of the race, have taken the charge as captain of the house a few weeks back too. So the housemates wanted either Ravi or Sreemukhi to take the charge. Sreemukhi and Ravi have made it clear that they too want to win. But after a long battle, Sreemukhi became the captain of the house.

Surprisingly, all those housemates who always have complaints with Sreemukhi and have nominated her for eliminations, have come forward to help her to become the captain. Vithika and Varun have helped her a lot. Also, Ali Reza, who is very close to both Sreemukhi and Ravi, was pretty much confused about saving anyone in between them. He even went for Ravi's help when he needed. Also, it is said that one of the housemates said that Ravi might get eliminated, so there's no point in him being the captain.

After Bigg Boss announced that Sreemukhi is the captain from now, she took revenge on Baba Bhaskar, keeping in mind what he did to her when he was captain. Well, that was a sweet revenge and fellow contestants couldn't stop laughing at this.

Also, Baba Bhaskar said that he expected this from her and he is enjoying it. On the whole, housemates expect some great changes in the house now as a strongest among all of them is the captain of the ship now.