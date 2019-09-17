Punarnavi Bhupalam has to agree to get nominated for elimination from the remaining weeks of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 to save Rahul Sipligunj from being nominated for eviction this week.

Big boss has already adapted 8 different ways for nominations and he had another one for the ninth week. The contestants receive calls from him through telephone booth in the garden area and get nominated for the eviction. He suggests the housemates to get a particular task done by another suggested inmate. If the task is completed, he or she will be safe from nominations.

Sreemukhi picks the first phone call and she needs to convince Baba Bhaskar to shave his beard to be safe from the nomination. Baba shaves his beard off. Rahul drinks twenty glasses of bitter gourd juice to save Punarnavi. Sreemukhi gets the Bigg Boss eye tattoo on her hand to save Varun.

Himaja sacrifices her dresses to save Mahesh from nomination. But when captain Vithika finds some of still with her, Mahesh is nominated for the week. Ravi dips all of his shoes in the paint to save Baba Bhaskar. Mahesh paints his hair to save Siva Jyothi. Varun Sandesh agrees to sit in a tub of dung to save Himaja.

Three housemates are yet to get phone calls. Since she is a captain, Vithika Sheru may not get it. But Ravi Krishna and Rahul Sipligunj will get a call today and this is the first time the nomination process has been extended to the next day. Only Mahesh is in the nomination list and viewers are curious whether Ravi Krishna and Rahul Sipligunj will be or saved or not.

Star Maa has released a promo of the 58th episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this morning and tweeted, "#Rahul ni save cheyataniki #Punarnavi sacrifice chestunda leda?? #BiggBossTelugu3 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa."

In this video, Rahul is seen talking to Big boss over the phone call. The latter asks him to convince Punarnavi to get nominated for the complete season of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Navi seems to be agreeing for it, but Rahul does not let her. In the next scene, all the housemates are seen shocked. This promo has generated a lot of curiosity about tonight's episode of the show.

Rahul Sipligunj and Punarnavi Bhupalam are close friends, but of late, things are not fine between the two. On Sunday, the viewers witnessed angry Punnu breaking her relationship with Rahul in front of host Nagarjuna. However, Rahul drank 20 glasses of bitter gourd juice to save her in the last night episode.

The promo shows that Punarnavi also seems to have kept aside her difference with him. She is seen smiling at him and getting ready for nomination for the complete season. When he does not accept her decision, she asks him to rethink on it twice. The viewers are curious to know what will happen.

Many audiences replied to Star Maa promo and said that it is not fare for Punarnavi to be nominated for the complete season to save Rahul for one week. She should not fulfil it. In fact, Kushal Manda, who is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, faced a similar challenge last year, but he had declined. Will she now follow his footsteps? or will she dare to do what he could not?

SaiMK @smkand25

What nonsense .. okka week nomination save ki vere vallu season antha nominate avvala .. nee bonda ra nee bonda .. #BiggBossTelugu3

Life is funny @Lifeisfunny18

Season Motham chesukovadaniki Kaushal kuda no anadu Punnu papa enta? Papam, Rahul. Sacrifice job and return favour kuda Chala kashtam gaa ichadu big boss She shouldn't do either. Season total nomination ante joke kadu

Srikanth @PkVkSam