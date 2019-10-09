Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, the host of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, surprised the contestants by going inside the house on the occasion of Dasara. While the housemates were informed that a guest will come in the house for the day, they were not aware that it would be none other than Nagarjuna.

As a part of the festival episode, eight contestants were divided into two groups and were assigned tasks of cooking in three different rounds. The food was to be served to the special guest.

The housemates were given all the necessary ingredients and provisions to cook different dishes. If a group needed an ingredient that was with their opponents, the quality check supervisor had to convince the other groups to get it for them.

Vithika Sheru, Sreemukhi, Shiva Jyothi and Rahul were in group 1, whereas Mahesh Vitta, Ali Reza, Baba Bhaskar and Varun Sandesh formed group 2. Quality checkers of both the groups were Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru.

The contestants cooked all the necessary and Nagarjuna tasted all that was cooked. He said that the dishes cooked by group 1 are amazing and that he can taste a lot of love in the food.

He also bought them some traditional and authentic sweets to eat. On the whole, the Dasara of the Bigg Boss contestants went really well.