The grand finale of Bigg Boss is just a day away and the contestants are all set for the D day. While the audiences are waiting to know who will bag the title this time, the makers are looking forward to making the episode a memorable one. The grand finale will take place on November 3 and will see a lot of celebrities too. But the chief guest of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu will always be the special person and fans cannot wait to know who it is.

Well, we have learnt that Megastar Chiranjeevi is going to grace the grand finale as chief guest, who will be announcing the winner of the season. Also, it is said he will present the trophy and prize money as well. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Chiranjeevi actually had plans of being on the show to promote Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy which released on October 2. But due to his hectic schedules, he couldn't make it. But he promised the makers that he will be there on the grand finale and he is going to make it is what we have heard. In the second season, which was hosted by Nani, the chief guest of the show was Venkatesh Daggubati. And Nagarjuna was a guest in the show for one of the episodes in the same season. Nani brought him to the show to promote their film DevaDas.

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna share a great rapport off-screen. Both the superstars hosted the reality show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Amitabh's Kaun Banega Crorepati. Chiranjeevi succeeded Nagarjuna as MEK host for the fourth season. The grand finale of the show has Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh, Rahul Sipligunj, Ali Reza and Baba Bhaskar as finalists, from which one will win the title. Fans of the individual contestants are promoting them on social media and now, voting lines have been closed.