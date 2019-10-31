The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is going to be aired on November 3 (Sunday). Top five contestants Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh, Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhaskar and Ali Reza are in the race to be the winner, and their respective fans, friends and family members are campaigning for them on social media.

Meanwhile, it is said that Bigg Boss is setting the platform right for the dhamaka celebrations of the show. The grand finale will feature some dazzling performances of the contestants who have been eliminated from the season till now. It is said that they even started rehearsing for the big day. Preparations and arrangements for the finale are going on at a brisk mode and that's what sources close to the show have revealed.

As per the latest report, we have learnt that the former contestants will enter the house today (October 31) and stay for a day. This is going to make all of them relive their memories they treasured in the house. They are going to spend some quality time with each other once again in the house before the season comes to an end.

Megastar Chiranjeevi to be the chief guest

Rumours are doing rounds that Megastar Chiranjeevi is going to be the chief guest of the show, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Also, looks like Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of the show is also gearing up for a sizzling performance in the finale and is it said he is very much excited about it.