Bigg Boss show is like a cocktail. It has all kinds of emotions and entertainment as well and definitely entertains and brings the audience to the edge of the seat like no other show. Also, this show is known for some amazing controversies throughout the season, which lead to issues outside the house too. Well, season 3 of Bigg Boss of this amazing show has come to an end now, after entertaining the viewers for 100 days. So now, let us take a look at the most entertaining contestants of the season.

Baba Bhaskar

Undoubtedly and unarguably, Baba Bhaskar is one of the most entertaining contestants of the season. He earned huge respect and following with his wit, the timing of spontaneity and easy-going nature. Since the beginning of the show to the end, he entertained the viewers with his conversations with contestants. Also, he was criticised by his fellow contestants and host Nagarjuna for not being serious about the game and for not opening up in the house. And yes, he got the name tag of being 'Baba Masker'.

Sreemukhi

This popular television host is a favourite for many of the viewers. Sreemukhi's fan following went to peaks after she entered the show. Initially, people hated her, but now, the same people are happy to see in the finale. With her amazing game strategies and energy, she wooed her fans. Her performances in the task is amazing. Also, she is called the loudspeaker' of the house. Her fights with Rahul Sipligunj, Shiva Jyothi and others made her controversial too.

Rahul Sipligunj

Rahul Sipligunj often entertained with his impromptu songs on his co-contestants and BB journey. Also, he is the first contestant to get the ticket to finale even after his worst performances in tasks. This playback singer has gained a lot of popularity after appearing on this show. One of the most chilled out and laid back contestants of the season is Rahul. His liking for Punarnavi Bhupalam has been a controversy and even the evicted contestants spoke a lot about them. His major fights with besties Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh and Vithika made him extremely popular. His fake elimination and subsequent re-entry created quite a stir in the house.