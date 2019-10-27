The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 is inching closer and in a few days and the show will soon come to an end. In Saturday's episode, it was seen that Nagarjuna has announced that two more contestants have been saved from elimination and they have got a ticket to the grand finale. The two contestants are none other than Baba Bhaskar and Sreemukhi, who have got the ticket to the grand finale of the reality show. People in both the Telugu states are gaga about the show and the craze they have for season 3 is unexplainable.

Audiences and fans of Baba Bhaskar and Sreemukhi had predicted long back that the two will make it to the grand finale, and many are still sure that one of them will win the title. Seems like the predictions are going to come true.

Sreemukhi has been the strongest contestant among all the contestants of season 3. From playing tasks to playing a fair game, from being supportive and spreading positivity in the house, the television anchor is liked by almost everyone in the house. Her fans are pouring in votes for her providing all the support.

Similarly, Baba Bhaskar, who is known for being genuine, positive and above all, the entertainer of the house and cooked for so many members almost every day. He is known for his kind-hearted and down to earth person personality. Also, a sensitive and sensible person who deserves to be in the house.

Much before this, Rahul Sipligunj has already got a ticket to grand finale. Fans of Rahul are super excited that he is heading into the grand finale. Also, there are a lot of audiences who still feel that Rahul is definitely not the right person to enter the finale, and not win the title. Well, just a week more and the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will be unveiled.