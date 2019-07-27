The misbehaviour of Mahesh Vitta, who rose to face with his comic videos on YouTube, has landed him in a problem with some viewers urging Nagarjuna to eliminate him from Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which is hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, went on air on Star Maa on July 21. Just a day after its launch, Bigg boss gave shocker to six contestants like Rahul Sipligunj, Vithika Sheru, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Hema, Himaja and Jaffer Babu, by nominating them for the elimination from the house in its opening week.

Hours after the nominations, the makers opened the voting process for viewers to save their favourite contestnats from the elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. One day left for the audience to save the housemates through phone calls and HotStar app. Barely a week has passed and they need more time to understand the participants.

Although Mahesh Vitta is not in the list of nominations, his ill manners created an urge for his eviction. Firstly, he declined to take part in the childhood task given by the Bigg boss on Thursday. Secondly, he irritated Sreemukhi, by switching off the TV. Thirdly, he disrepected Vithika Sheru, by blocking her way. This led to fight between him and her husband Varun Sandesh.

After seeing these developments, some viewers took to Twitter to urge Akkineni Nagarjuna to eliminate Mahesh Vitta from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the first week itself. They said that he does not know how to respect women. Hence he does not deserve to inside the house.

Tradewithme @Trademe14

Eliminate Nagarjunag gaaru this #MaheshVitta from house Worst character #Bigboss3telugu

Saikiran Reddy @varunnkeerthy

Chapathi kosam kotukovadam enti and #MaheshVitta gadini eliminate cheseyandi ladies ki respect ivvatle evartho sarigga untaled, @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna @bigbossTelugu #bigbosstelugu3 #Bigboss3 #bigboss And final ga ma @PunarnaviB Papa ki andharu vote esi gelpinchandi cute undhi

Vedantham Harsha @VedanthamHarsha

Let's trend #IsupportVarunSandesh or #MaheshVitta get out from the house

Santo! @softwareudyogi

Looks like this Guy will be leaving the house soon. #MaheshVitta Ladies ki respect ivvakapote anthe!!! Hope he gives a proper explanation tomorrow or else very soon audience will throw him out. #BiggBossTelugu3

Mahesh Vitta, who hails from Rayalaseema region, is known for a wide range of comic roles in Telugu films. His performance in Nani's Krishnarjuna Yuddham is widely appreciated by everyone. He has made a huge fanbase for himself through his comic timing.

His fans feel that he has been brought to enhance the entertainment quotient inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. They are confident that he will not be eliminated so early. They hope that he realises his mistake and correct himself. Otherwise, he will have a tough time in surviving inside the house.