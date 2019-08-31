Among the seven nominated contestants, Rahul Sipligunj has received less number of votes in the IBTimes India survey and he is likely to be eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 6.

In a unique process, Big boss nominated Punarnavi Bhupalam, Ravikrishna, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja Reddy, Varun Sandesh and Rahul Sipligunj for the elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the sixth week. The voting, which was held through missed phone calls and Hotstar app, ended on Friday midnight. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna to announce the results and send off these contestants out of the house tonight.

IBTimes India conducted a five-day-long online survey to predict who among the six nominated contestants would be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week. We have received an overwhelming response with thousands of viewers taking part in our poll and casting their vote to save their favourite contestants from eviction.

In IBTimes India poll, Mahesh Vitta, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Himaja Reddy have received 25.62, 24.43 and 18.73 per cent of the total vote count, respectively, and they are out of danger zone. Ravikrishna, Varun Sandesh have got 11.95 and 10.01 and slightly in danger of elimination. However, Rahul Sipligunj, who has just registered 9.26 per cent of the votes, is likely to be shown doors by Akkineni Nagarjuna this weekend.

Some other websites also conducted a survey to predict this week's elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and the results of those polls are also same. Most of them show that Rahul Sipligunj is in full danger of eviction this week. The results clear show that not many audiences are interested to see him inside the house.

Rahul Sipligunj is one of the most cheerful and active contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. But he has lost his zeal due to some recent developments inside the house. These days, he is not so entertaining as he used to be in the past. This could be the reason most of the viewers might have lost interest in him. They seem to be least bothered about his absence in the house.