Sreemukhi or Baba Bashkar are likely to be eliminated from Akkineni Nagarjuna-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in its fourth week, according to the results of the survey conducted by IBTimes India.

On Monday, Big boss invited housemates to the confession room in pair and asked them to nominate one of the two. He also revealed that Punarnavi was safe from elimination due to immunity, while Sreemukhi was directly nominated. Later, he learned the opinions of all the housemates, before announcing his decision.

After hearing from everyone, Big boss announced that Ravi Krishna, Siva Jyothi, Baba Bashkar, Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh and Sreemukhi were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the fourth week. He nominated Rohini as a punishment for discussing the nominations Siva Jyothi.

Seven contestants are in the list of nominations for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the week 4. Millions of viewers have cast their vote to save their favourite housemates from eviction and the voting process ended on Friday midnight. They are waiting to see who Akkineni Nagarjuna will show doors on Saturday or Sunday.

Several media houses conducted a survey to predict the contestant, who would be evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 4 and IBTimes India is one of those websites. As per our poll, Ravi Krishna, Varun Sandesh, Rohini and Siva Jyothi have secured lesser than 15 per cent of votes each and they are safe from the eliminations this week.

Remaining three housemates have received more than 15 per cent votes in the poll conducted by IBTimes India. Among the three, Sreemukhi is the top choice for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 3, as she has got 19.73 per cent. Baba Bashkar is the second choice with 15.66 per cent. Rahul Sipligunj is also in the danger zone with 15.12 per cent vote share.

Interestingly, the names of Sreemukhi or Baba Bashkar are the top choices for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the fourth week according the most of the survey results. Here are some of the polls.