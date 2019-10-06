The buzz on social media around this week's elimination from Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 suggests that Punarnavi Bhupalam will be evicted from the show this week, while the other nominated contestants are safe.

Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh, Mahesh Vitta and Punarnavi Bhupalam were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the 11th week. The audience has cast their votes to save their favourite inmates from the eviction and the voting process ended on Friday midnight.

Nagarjuna announced that Rahul Sipligunj is safe and one of the remaining three will be shown doors on Sunday night.

IBTimes India held a survey to predict who among the four would be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the 11th week. Our poll has got a superb response with thousands of viewers casting their votes in it. Its results show that Rahul Sipligunj and Varun Sandesh have got 25.93 percent of the total votes each and they are safe.

There is a neck to neck fight between the other two nominated contestants. But Mahesh Vitta is has to edge over Punarnavi Bhupalam as they have got 24.81 and 23.33 percent of the total votes. IBTimes India survey shows that Punarnavi Bhupalam would be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week.

However, the results of this week's eliminations are apparently leaked on the internet and the buzz on the social media is that Punarnavi Bhupalam is already out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house and a photo featuring her travelling in a car is doing rounds on the Twitter. But it is not clear whether there is any truth in this news and photo. We need to wait to see the results till tonight's episode is aired.

Here are some of the Twitter comments, which claim that Punarnavi Bhupalam was eliminated from Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week.

Vijaya ✨ @Vijaya701

So now it is confirmed punnu is eliminated now no #PVVR . Anyway no more headaches for Rahul. I think in Next two weeks vithika will be eliminated. So #Varun #Rahul can be free and play their game without baggage #BiggBossTelugu3

BiggBossTelugu3 | Inside Info @BiggBosTelugu3

Mahesh Safe..!!!! . Don't Believe Fake News. #PunarnaviBhupalam... Officially Eliminated..!!!One More Surprise is also there in Today's Episode...!! Stay tuned @BiggBosTelugu3 For Crazy Stuff..!! #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu

BbReviewz1 @BReviewz1

Punnu vellipoyaka VVR feel avutharu and vallu definite ga miss avutharu P ni, aa fun aa maatalu aa group maatalu anni manam miss avutham #BiggBossTelugu3

Trinadh @RajaTrinadh