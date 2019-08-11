9.16 pm: The game Ankitam Neekam Ankitam was really a fun task and along with the host, all the housemates took part in it happily and enjoyed the game very well. Amidst this, Nagarjuna planned to save one housemate and he asked Ashu to pick the suitcase from the storeroom. Finally, Ashu picks the back and reveals that Rahul Sipligunj has been saved from the elimination.

9.05 pm: Nagarjuna makes a stylish entry on the stage of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and welcomes everyone. Without any delay he goes to interact with the housemates. He says that the name of the game Ankitam Neekam Ankitam. He asks one of the housemates to pick envelops from the store room and also reveals the rules of the game.

Five contestants have been nominated for the elimination from Star Maa's reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna will be seen evicting one of those housemates tonight.

In week 3, Big boss has nominated Baba Bashkar, Tamanna Simhadri, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Vithika Sheru and Rahul Sipligunj for the elimination from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Voting process ended on Friday night and millions of viewers have cast their votes through phone calls and Hotstar App to save their favourite contestants for the last five days.

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who appeared on Saturday night, was expected to announce the names of few inmates, who are safe from the eviction, but he surprised everyone, by not revealing anything. He asked all the nominated contestants to keep their suitcases inside the storeroom. Then he said that the housemate, whose suitcase goes missing, would be eliminated from the show.

After some time, the host sent one contestant to storeroom to find out whether anyone's suitcase was missing. Surprisingly, all the five suitcases were missing. This panicked everyone and made the nominated contestants feel anxious over their continuity inside the house. Nagarjuna is expected to unravel the mystery tonight.

