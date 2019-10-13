One among three contestants like Mahesh Vitta, Varun Sandesh and Rahul Sipligunj will be eliminated from the house of Akkineni Nagarjuna-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this weekend.

Akkineni Nagarjuna makes a stylish entry on the stage of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He goes on to show the discussion about the prize money on the previous day. Baba Bhaskar and Varun are having an emotional conversation. On the other hand, Vithika is talking to Jyothi about the same. Baba, Varun and Mahesh have a conversation about the previous episode.

Nagarjuna asks Baba about the emotional moment. The latter burst out in tears and says that he does not have any game strategy and he is hurt by some housemates remarks about him. The host consoles him saying that the game is part of the show and he does not need to feel bad about it.

Nag moves on to give them a fun task. He devides the housemates in to two two teams. They have to guess the name of the movie. Vithika fails to get the name convinced to her team through her sketch. Mahesh team is made to dance. Vithika team is also made to dance, when Mahesh team fails to guess the film name. Sreemukhi helps team 1 to succeed and dance.

Sreemukhi team wins the task, as it guess the names of three movies, whereas the other team guesses only one name. Nag asks Ali to pick three bottles from the swimming pool and give them to the nominated housemates. These bottles have chits inside them. The name of contestant written on anyone of them will be saved from the elimination.

Later, Vithika opens the bottles and finds the name of Rahul, who is saved from elimination. Rahul thanks everyone and wishes his mother a happy birthday. He also sings a song for her. Other housemates also wish her. Nag moves on another fun task and asks some funny questions to the questions. It turns out to be fun with the inmates revealing some personal secrets.