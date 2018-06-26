Geetha Madhuri, Ganesh, Tejaswi Madivada, Bhanu Sree and Kireeti have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 2 in its third week. Everyone is curious to know who will be evicted from the house.

A day after Nutan Naidu was eliminated, Bigg Boss asked all the contestants to gather in the living room and kick-started the process of nomination for the eviction in the third week. He said that some housemates are talking about the nominations openly. Hence, he has decided to make it open this week.

Bigg Boss asked Amit Tiwari to bring tags from the storeroom. Later, he revealed that each housemates would get two tags, which they can put it in the neck of the contestants who they want to be evicted. He also mentioned Amit is captain and he cannot be nominated. Nandini cannot be nominated as she is just a week old.

Ganesh and Kireeti received seven tags each, while Geetha Madhuri and Bhanu Sree were nominated by three housemates each. Tejaswi Madivada received two tags. Big Boss announced these five contestants are nominated for elimination in the third week. TV9 Anchor Deepti and Tanish also received one tag each, but they were saved by the big boss.

