After actor Sunil, it is now the turn of Sai Dharam Tej and Anupama Parameswaran to make an appearance on Star Maa's Bigg Boss Telugu 2 as celebrity guests and promote their movie Tej I Love You.

Sai Dharam Tej is a young actor from a mega-celebrity family and has delivered a couple of hit Telugu movies including Supreme. Though lately, his career seems to have taken a hit with back-to-back flops like Thikka, Winner, Nakshatram, Jawaan and Inttelligent. The 31-year-old actor is desperately looking for a big hit.

Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in Tej I Love You, which is slated for a grand release on July 6. The actor, who is currently busy with the movie's publicity, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it's a big hit at the box office.

The actor has already been interviewed by multiple media houses. He is also appearing on popular TV shows. Taking some time from his busy schedule, Sai Dharam Tej recently visited the set of Big Boss Telugu 2 to shoot for his special episode.

Star Maa has confirmed that he will be seen inside the house on Thursday night.

The TV channel tweeted, "Supreme hero @IamSaiDharamTej & Beautiful @anupamahere in the BIGG House #TejILoveYou #BiggBossTelugu2..Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa."

Star Maa also tweeted a promo of Big Boss Telugu 2 featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Anupama Parameswaran inside the house. As he enters the house, everyone is thrilled to receive him, but Tejaswi is most excited among all. She receives him with a warm hug and says he should have brought a cake for her. The actor is also seen having a fun conversation with other housemates.

In the promo, Sai Dharam Tej is seen getting distracted from the conversation and turns around to see Anupama Parameswaran in the house. The actress is seen moving in with the housemates and sings the hit song 'Andhamaina Chandhamaama' from the movie Tej I Love You. Everyone is impressed with singing skills.

This fun interaction gets a prompt ending with Big Boss asking both the stars to walk out of the house.

Tej I Love You is a romantic flick written and directed by A Karunakaran, and produced by KS Rama Rao under the banner Creative Commercials. Apart from Sai Dharam Tej and Anupama Parameswaran, who play the lead roles, the movie also stars Vitra Lokesh, Surekha Vani, Prudhvi Raj and Viva Harsha in important roles in the movie.