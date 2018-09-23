Akkineni Nagarjuna will appear on the dais alongside Nani in today's Bigg Boss Telugu 2 episode. Nagarjuna and Nani will be promoting their upcoming movie Devdas.

As the show has reached its final week, there are several rumours doing the rounds over the proceedings on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner.

The competition has become intense and the housemates are keen on winning the title. As it is the day of elimination, there is a rising tension among the housemates as well.

In this frame of context, Nagarjuna is seen cheering for the housemates while he promotes his upcoming multi-starer movie Devdas. Nani has shared the screen presence alongside Nagarjuna in this much-awaited entertainer.

The latest promos hint that Nagarjuna interacts with the housemates. Nani and Nagarjuna are seen entertaining the audience while they promote their movie Devdas.

Devdas is all set to hit the screens on September 27. The movie stars Nagarjuna as a gangster and Nani plays a doctor. The movie trailer released has got a massive response from the audience.

The housemates are seen quite excited to interact with Nagarjuna. Nani will announce the results of the elimination for the week towards the end of the show today.

The poll prediction on IB Times shows that Deepthi Nallamothu or Roll Rida are likely to get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 2 in today's eliminations.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 will be telecast on September 30. Samrat is already into the finals, while Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish, and Roll Rida will fight for a place in the finale.