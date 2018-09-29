There are only a couple of hours to go for the grand finale of the much-hyped reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 2. With five contestants in the race for the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 title, social media is abuzz with rumours of the winner.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 got a colossal response with a huge buzz around the Bigg Boss title results. As there are only a few hours left for the announcement, there is a lot of much hype currently.

Kaushal Manda, Geetha Madhuri, Tanish Alladi, Samrat Reddy, and Deepthi Nallamothu are the contestants who have made their way to the grand finale. As all the finalists have got a huge support from the audience, we have to wait and see which contestant would grab the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 title.

As per the unofficial poll predictions, Kaushal has got a huge chance to win the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 title as of now. Geetha Madhuri and Deepthi Nallamothu might compete for the position of the runner-up.