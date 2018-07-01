Kireeti, Geetha Madhuri and Ganesh are in the danger zone and one of these contestants will be eliminated from actor Nani-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Five housemates — Tejaswi Madivada, Bhanu Sree, Kireeti, Geetha Madhuri and Ganesh – have been nominated for elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house. In Saturday episode, Nani revealed that Tejaswi and Bhanu are protected from the eviction and one among remaining three will be shown doors on Sunday.

Now, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will be the third contestant to walk out of the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. IBTimes India conducted a poll to know who actually the audience want to send home this week. As per our survey, Kireeti, who has got 31.78 percent votes, might be evicted from the show.

On the other hand, there is a strange buzz doing the rounds on the social media and it is not clear who started it. But it claims that Bigg Boss Telugu 2 will not have an elimination. Many are upset with this news and blasting the boss of Star Maa for wasting their time. Here are some of Twitter comments.

B sarath chandra‏ @saratbtech

#BiggBossTelugu2 No elimination. Waste of time to watch #BiggBossTelugu2 today

Yugandhar‏ @Yugandh08407973

@StarMaa @NameisNani #BiggBossTelugu2 if at all there is no elimination today, might be #ganesh got more votes than #kireeti. They don't want to eliminate so called celebrity even if they get lesser votes than a comman man like #Ganesh.

R‏ @__LoseRForLife

BREAKING NEWS: Nobody is going to get eliminated for this week. The shooting of Sunday's episode has already been completed & Bigg Boss made an exemption for this week and cancelled the elimination round. #BiggBossTelugu2

Muralidhar K‏ @muralia22

#biggbosstelugu2 Fully biased show. No elimination today. #Nani you completely lost respect with your partiality.

SatyaNarayana Perapu @Satya_perapu