The thirty-fifth day in the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 starts off with Amit getting very emotional after Bhanu Sree is evicted. Amit weeps, as Roll Rida hugs him and consoles him.

Kaushal expresses that Bhanu Sree is a very good human, but was influenced by the other contestants. He says she would have been one of the top six contestants if she wasn't eliminated.

On the other hand, Deepti Sunaina starts weeping. She starts missing Bhanu Sree terribly. Geeta Madhuri consoles and advises Sunaina to get into contact with Bhanu after she goes out of the show.

Samrat and Tejaswi are shown interacting with each other. Samrat advises Tejaswi not to be low, while Tejaswi says that she wanted to be far from him. Samrat asks her if she really likes him, but Tejaswi complains that it is Samrat who is afraid to face the situations.

Tejaswi tries to explain to Deepthi Sunaina about the video Nani showed to them. Tanish seems to be very upset over Tejaswi and Samrat bitching about him and Sunaina. Tejaswi wakes Samrat and they both share a special moment. Tejaswi breaks into tears and ger emotional. Samrat comforts her by cracking jokes.

Tejaswi expresses to Samrat and tells him she likes him a lot. "I didn't plan on liking you, Sammy. Everything happened so naturally", Tejaswi says to Samrat. Samrat seems to be very happy with this. He tries to open up about him liking Tejaswi too.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestants are shocked to see a few cots being removed away from the sleeping area. The contestants start guessing that Bigg Boss must have planned a wild card entry. A lot of confusion in the house, of who should sleep where. Geeta Madhuri announces that Bigg Boss has closed one of the bathrooms too.