Vijay's speech at the audio launch function of his movie has once again garnered positive response from the netizens. The actor, at the music-release event of his upcoming movie Bigil, has not only used the stage to talk about his film, but also to expressed his concern over a few issues impacting the lives of the people.

His positive words have impressed actress Kasturi Shankar, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house recently. She has given a thumbs-up for his speech on Twitter and posted,"Positive speech...

Touched politics

Criticised #BannerKillings

Responsible speech #subasree

Stood up for fans

Shut down twitter trolls

#ThalapathyVijay uses the audio launch mic best. #BigilAudioLaunch. [sic]"

Here is What Thalapathy said:

After thanking his team members, he turned philosophical by comparing life to the game of football. "Life is also a game. People try to create roadblocks when we try to hit goals. Sometimes, people on our side hit goal in favour of the opposition (means: backstabbing), but you don't try to imitate them," he said.

Vijay veered into the online fights between fans. The 45-year old wants his fans to have respect even for their enemies and cited the popular story of MGR who gave a tongue-lashing to a minister for speaking ill about his rival M Karunanidhi. Then, he moved on to the issue of Subashri, a 23-year old techie who lost her life after a truck ran over her when a cut-out of an AIADMK leader fell on her. "It is unfortunate that the printer has been arrested without arresting the main culprit,"

The cut-outs and banners of his Sarkar were damaged by miscreants over controversial scenes in the film, last year. Reacting to the issue, he said, "Do damage to me or my cut-outs, but do not bring harm to my fans,"

Bigil is a sports-drama directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by AGS Entertainment. Nayanthara is the female lead in the flick, which has Jackie Shroff in the role of a villain.