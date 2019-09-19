The audio from Vijay's much-awaited movie Bigil will be formally released on Thursday, 19 September, at an engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai. The event will be graced by the cast and crew of the Atlee Kumar-directorial flick.

Two-time Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman has composed the music. His three songs like 'Singapenney,' 'Verithanam' and 'Unakaga' have been released and met with highly positive reviews from critics as well the cine-goers.

Sreekanth Hariharan, Madhura Dhara Talluri, Sasha Tirupathi and many others have sung songs in the Tamil movie. AR Rahman and Vijay have also lent their voices for the tracks in Bigil.

The event is also setting an example by doing away with cut-out and banner cultures, following the death of Subashri, a 23-year old who lost her life after a truck ran over her after cut-out of an AIADMK leader fell on her.

Since then, there has been call from the public to ban the cut-out culture from practise.

Vijay's Speech

Over the years, Vijay has cultivated the habit of touching people's hearts with his speeches at the audio launch function of his movies. Be it his call to avoid "negativity" around their lives and focus on their goals at the Mersal audio launch, or his political digs at the ruling party at the Sarkar music-release event, people have started changing the way of looking him.

Now, his speech at Bigil, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is eagerly awaited by the fans. His is certain to touch the topic around the cut-out culture.