The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 will be aired on Saturday. Five contestants – Raju, Pavni, Amir Priyanka and Niroop - have entered the last stage of the reality show.

The show was kicked off on 3 October with Priyanka Deshpande, Niroop, Pavani Reddy, Santhosh Pratap, Gopinath Ravi, Shakeela's adopted daughter Milla, Sunitha Gogoi, Kani Thiru, Priya Raman, Akshara Reddy, Namitha Marimuthu, Imman Annachi, Nadia Chang, Abhishek, Isaivani and Chinna Ponnu entering the house.

Sanjeev and Amir later entered the house as wild-card entrants.

In the end, five contestants have entered the last stage of the game.

Going by the rumours, the shooting of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has been completed and Raju has emerged victorious. Yes, he is reportedly the winner of the fifth season and the official Wikipedia page of the show has already announced the news.

Priyanka is said to be the runner up, while Pavni has ended at the third place.

The format was first introduced to the Tamil audience in 2017. In the very first season, it struck a chord with the viewers. Kamal Haasan caught the attention with his hosting skills and his digs at the then ruling party only garnered free publicity to the show.

Oviya was the first contestant to win the people's hearts and Aarav emerged victorious in the inaugural season.

In the second season, Riythvika won the title while Aishwarya ended up as the runner-up. Mugen Rao lifted the trophy in the third season whereas Sandy ended up as the runner-up.

Aari won the fourth season and Balaji was the runner-up.