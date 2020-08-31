Shivani Narayanan has become popular among youths in Tamil Nadu these days. Thanks to her glamorous social media posts, the actress has managed to earn a good fan following on her Instagram account.

What has made her more popular is the rumours of Shivani Narayanan taking part in the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. There are many reports which claim that she has been signed for the reality show by Vijay TV.

Onam Treat

Many see her posts as an indication of the actress getting into the show. Even as these rumours are doing rounds, here comes a video which is winning the hearts of the youngsters.

On the occasion of Onam festival, Shivani has released a hot dance video in which she is seen wearing traditional off-white saree with pink blouse. Her dance and expressions for 'Karutha Penne' number has got thumbs-up from her followers.

Shivani Narayanan started her acting career in the Tamil TV serial Saravanan Meenatchi season 3. She earned popularity in Vijay TV's Pagal Nilavu. Meanwhile, there were rumours of her pairing up with Mugen Rao, winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, in his upcoming flick.

He has denied the rumours and posted "FAKE NEWS. I'll update straight to you guys on my movies & projects. Stay tuned and much love. Thanks for all the concern & wishes."