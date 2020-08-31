2020 is the year that has brought many changes. While we were compelled to lock ourselves up in the houses due to deadly coronavirus and all the religious places were closed, the virus was not able to break our zest for celebrations. From Rakhi, Ganesh Chaturthi to now Onam, India has celebrated all the festivals with joy amid the pandemic. Onam is considered as one of the most important festivals in Kerela. It celebrated to mark the beginning of the harvest season for Keralites. This ten-day festival that ends with Thiruvonam, which is known as the day demon king Mahabali visits Earth.
Not just amid the local Keralites but celebrities from the film industry also commemorate this day with full enthusiasm and dedication. From stars from the Malayalam film industry to many Bollywood celebs such as Malaika Arora, celebrated Onam with full zest and shared the pictures on Instagram. Let's have a look:
1. Malaika Arora
Commemorating the auspicious day of Onam, Malaika Arora traditional lunch with her family. The Anarkali of Bollywood, along with her sister Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak and their sons dined at Malaika's parents' house. The plates made of Banana leaves were packed with traditional food and delicacies.
View this post on Instagram
Our table is set ?... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread ??? Onam Sadya..#avial #erissery #pulissery #kootucurry #olan #sambar #velarikkapachadi #muttaikosethoran #vazhakaimezhukkapurati #mattachoru #nei #sambaram #injipuli #narangaachar #pappadam #paladapayasam #adapradhaman
2. Mohanlal
The marvel of Malayalam cinema Mohanlal shared a special video message, where he can be seen urging the fans to stay inside while celebrating the festival and be safe. Have a look:
Happy Onam Everyone ?#Onam2020 #Onam pic.twitter.com/gOAwrMPoka— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 31, 2020
3. Adah Sharma
The commando actress shared a beautiful picture of herself in a saree, wishing her fans Onam 2020.
Happy Onam ! ❤️#Onam #Onam2020 #Onamwishes pic.twitter.com/YpDawhx9ea— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) August 31, 2020
?❤️?❤️#onamvibes #Onam pic.twitter.com/uBESFtzj49— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) August 31, 2020
4. AR Rahman
Musical Maestro AR Rahman also has a special message for all the fans. Have a look:
ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ.— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 31, 2020
May the colours and joy of Onam fill your home and heart with peace, happiness and prosperity. Happy Onam! #Onam2020
5. Superstar Mammootty
Superstar Mammootty also shared a video message on Twitter for his fans.
6. Priyamani Raj
Here’s wishing all my Malayalam speaking friends and their families a very happy Onam pic.twitter.com/xC84jW1HIR— Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) August 31, 2020
Getting ready to celebrate Onam pic.twitter.com/zkimkQVI2V— Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) August 31, 2020
Actress Priyamani Raj not only wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Onam but also shared a festival look. Looking like vision, she shared a picture donning a white suit with a golden border.
7. Prithviraj Sukumaran
Happy Onam ? pic.twitter.com/17nKYmINX4— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 31, 2020
The rustic hunk from Aiyaa, Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a heartwarming post on social media. Have a look:
Check out some more celeb post celebrating Onam 2020:
Happy Onam ? pic.twitter.com/MbKmSN5wlt— Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) August 30, 2020
Happy to be Associated with TIMEX INDIA @Timex_India @timex For their lineup of Beautiful Watches Celebrating #ONAM #Onam2020 pic.twitter.com/vdh4qjnZiy— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 30, 2020
Happy Onam #Onam2020 #HappyOnam2020 pic.twitter.com/Cuk1Ea9SuK— Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) August 30, 2020
Happy Onam ??☘️? pic.twitter.com/Lt2z8DmDoF— Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) August 31, 2020
Wish you all a very Happy Onam ?#HappyOnam2020 pic.twitter.com/Ub1zE7hxhO— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) August 31, 2020
View this post on Instagram
ഉത്രാടപ്പൂനിലാവേ വാ മുറ്റത്തെ പൂക്കളത്തിൽ വാടിയ പൂവണിയിൽ ഇത്തിരിപ്പാൽ ചുരത്താൻ വാ... Captured by @nithinnarayanan_ Makeup @pinkyvisal Hair style @sudhiar.hairandmakeup Special thanks to @mahesh_bhai & @____j__a__g__a__n______ .. Happy Onam to all...Stay Safe..Stay Healthy..❤️