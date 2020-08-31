2020 is the year that has brought many changes. While we were compelled to lock ourselves up in the houses due to deadly coronavirus and all the religious places were closed, the virus was not able to break our zest for celebrations. From Rakhi, Ganesh Chaturthi to now Onam, India has celebrated all the festivals with joy amid the pandemic. Onam is considered as one of the most important festivals in Kerela. It celebrated to mark the beginning of the harvest season for Keralites. This ten-day festival that ends with Thiruvonam, which is known as the day demon king Mahabali visits Earth.

Not just amid the local Keralites but celebrities from the film industry also commemorate this day with full enthusiasm and dedication. From stars from the Malayalam film industry to many Bollywood celebs such as Malaika Arora, celebrated Onam with full zest and shared the pictures on Instagram. Let's have a look:

1. Malaika Arora

Commemorating the auspicious day of Onam, Malaika Arora traditional lunch with her family. The Anarkali of Bollywood, along with her sister Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak and their sons dined at Malaika's parents' house. The plates made of Banana leaves were packed with traditional food and delicacies.

2. Mohanlal

The marvel of Malayalam cinema Mohanlal shared a special video message, where he can be seen urging the fans to stay inside while celebrating the festival and be safe. Have a look:

3. Adah Sharma

The commando actress shared a beautiful picture of herself in a saree, wishing her fans Onam 2020.

4. AR Rahman

Musical Maestro AR Rahman also has a special message for all the fans. Have a look:

ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ.

May the colours and joy of Onam fill your home and heart with peace, happiness and prosperity. Happy Onam! #Onam2020 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 31, 2020

5. Superstar Mammootty

Superstar Mammootty also shared a video message on Twitter for his fans.

6. Priyamani Raj

Here’s wishing all my Malayalam speaking friends and their families a very happy Onam pic.twitter.com/xC84jW1HIR — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) August 31, 2020

Getting ready to celebrate Onam pic.twitter.com/zkimkQVI2V — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) August 31, 2020

Actress Priyamani Raj not only wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Onam but also shared a festival look. Looking like vision, she shared a picture donning a white suit with a golden border.

7. Prithviraj Sukumaran

The rustic hunk from Aiyaa, Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a heartwarming post on social media. Have a look:

Check out some more celeb post celebrating Onam 2020: