After Saravanan's shocking mid-week elimination, three contestants like Sakshi Agarwal, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Losliya are facing the eviction test in seventh week of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3.

Abhirami got maximum number of inmates voting her during nomination process as seven contestant want to see her eviction. Sakshi, who had created a lot of drama inside the house last week, received five votes. Saravanan and Losliya got four and three votes, respectively.

After the nomination process, it was revealed that Saravanan was being evicted from the house without giving the exact reason why he was being sent out of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. As a result, now, Abhirami, Sakshi and Losliya are facing the elimination test.

Here is how the contestants cast their votes: Cheran: Abhirami, Sakshi

Sandy: Sakshi, Abhirami

Abhirami: Sandy, Saravanan

Saravanan: Losliya, Abhirami

Tharshan: Abhirami, Saravanan

Sakshi: Losliya, Abhirami

Madhumitha: Abirami, Sakshi

Losliya: Saravanan, Sakshi

Sherin: Kavin, Losliya

Kavin: Sakshi, Abirami

Mugen: Tharshan, Saravanan

How to save your favourite contestant? Save your favourite contestants in six simple steps

1 – Download the Hot star app on your android phone.

2 – Login to the page using your e-mail account, phone number or any social media account.

3 – Click on the Bigg Boss Tamil banner or type Bigg Boss Tamil in the search bar.

4 – Click on the 'Vote' button

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 50 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

Alternate Way to Cast Your Vote

Viewers can cast their votes through the phone. Each contestant is allotted a number and people can give 10 miss calls from one number in a week. Check out the numbers to save your favourite participants in Kamal Haasan-hosted show: