The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil will have contestants from different backgrounds like earlier seasons although the house is expected to be dominated by people from film and television industries.

Even as there are lots of speculations over the contestants, here we have the two names of the confirmed participants. Jangiri Madhumitha, who came to limelight with Santhanam and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (OKOK), is entering the house, as per the reports.

It comes as a surprise to many just months after her marriage. After her successful entry to films with OKOK, she went on to act in over 50 movies in Kollywood. In a short span of time, the young actress has been part of the movies starring well-known actors that include Vijay, Raghava Lawrence, Karthi, Vikram and Ajith Kumar. Also, she was seen on many TV shows that include Chinna Papa Periya Papa and Comedy Junction.

The second contestant who is confirmed to be part of the show is none other than multifaceted Carnatic singer Mohan Vaidya. He is also a TV actor and presenter.

Apart from Jangiri Madhumitha and Mohan Vaidya, Alya Manasa is said to be entering the house. Kasturi Shankar, Premji, Radha Ravi, Powerstar Srinivasan and many others have been approached, but it is not clear whether they have agreed to be part of Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will go on air from June 23.