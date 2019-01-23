Reports of actress Riythvika, who won the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, bidding goodbye to films and getting married have been doing rounds for some time now. After the fans started bombarding her with wedding-related questions to her, she has responded to the rumours on Twitter.

The actress has expressed her unhappiness over the marriage rumours by asking people not to believe such "fake" reports. Riythvika is apparently upset with the patriarchal mindset as people raised questions whether she would bid goodbye to films after getting married. Indeed, she is more sad at the thought of marriage bringing an end to the career of an actress.

Riythvika's journey in films started with National Award-winning filmmaker Bala's Paradesi. She was also part of Pa Ranjith's Madras and Rajinikanth's Kabali before coming to limelight with Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

Her simplicity and honesty in the show won her millions of fans and it was a cake walk for her to win the trophy. Her last movie was Torchlight, starring Sadhaa. She was seen as a sex worker in the movie.

Apart from Kathir starrer Sigai and Vinay's Nethraa, she is working on MGR biopic where she will be seen in the role of his wife Janaki Ramachandran. She will be teaming up with Yashika Aannand in a film titled Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu.