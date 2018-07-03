Vaishnavi has been selected as the leader of the house for the third week in Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house. She was announced as the captain after she successfully completed a task.

Vaishnavi and Sendrayan were in the race to become the captain after they successfully completed the first phase of the task given to elect the leader. In the second phase, they were given a secret task where they had to hug the inmates.

Mahat helped Sendrayan in the secret task. But, Vaishnavi cautiously played the game and won the task.

Nomination Process

Nithya Balaji and Ananth Vaidyanathan were directly nominated for the elimination last week by the inmates over their poor performances in the luxury budget tasks. Along with them, now Ponnambalam, Thadi Balaji and Mumtaz have been pushed to the danger zone by the Bigg Boss Tamil participants this week.

